Jazz singer Nancy Wilson

Born in Chillicothe, Nancy Wilson graduated from Columbus West and became a mesmermizing jazz vocalist.

 Ohio History Connection

Ohio is well known as the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located in Cleveland.

Art Tatum

Taken around 1955, this is a portrait of jazz pianist Art Tatum. Known as "Toledo's Blind Pianist" Tatum was born in Toledo, Ohio and was considered one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time. His life and music are still celebrated today.