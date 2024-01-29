BELLVILLE — The timing of a new $22 million indoor-outdoor sports complex in Richland County couldn’t be better.

That’s the view of former Olympics and professional soccer player Dante Washington, announced Monday as a consultant for the new YMCA of North Central Ohio branch and complex set to break ground in June.

The 120,000-square-foot sports complex near the I-71 and Ohio 97 intersection is expected to open its doors in the fall of 2025, just as interest in soccer is expected to rise even more with the arrival of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The complex will feature an indoor fitness center, arcade, soccer fields, walking track, volleyball, basketball and pickle ball. Outside, there will be multiple outdoor soccer fields, pavilions and a walking trail.

Dante Washington has joined the YMCA of North Central Ohio as a consultant for its sports complex set to open in Bellville next year.

“People will start to pay more attention to soccer and will want to play,” Washington said. “If you don’t have a place to play, it makes it much harder. It’s all about having the opportunities to play.”

Those kinds of opportunities certainly stood Washington, 53, in good stead. Born in Baltimore, Md., soccer was the only organized sport he played growing up.

He turned that childhood passion into an All-American collegiate career at Radford University, a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in 1992 and a 13-year professional career that included the Columbus Crew.

Washington, who earned a master’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University, has more than 40 years of experience in the soccer industry as an athlete, administrator and businessman.

He is a former Major League Soccer and United Soccer League player who was on the the U.S. Senior National Team, the 1992 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team and the 1991 Pan American Games Gold Medalist Team.

“Every high school, every middle school, in the country has a basketball court. It’s not that way for soccer. So it’s exciting when new fields and complexes are built,” said Washington, now the director of team strategic partnerships and business development for the Crew, a team that won the MLS title in 2023.

“I was fortunate to work for the World Club in 1994 in (Washington), D.C. I have every expectation that the World Cup coming here (in 2026) will continue to grow the game,” Washington said.

(Below is a video honoring Dante Washington for his collegiate soccer career at Radford University.)

Washington will help guide the programs and activities for the multi-use facility designed to promote community development and economic growth for Richland County, according to YMCA officials.

“We are so fortunate to have Dante join our team. His expertise and enthusiasm in developing youth soccer programs aligns perfectly with our goals for this new sports complex,” said Cristen Gilbert, the YMCA CEO.

“Our indoor and outdoor soccer fields will cater to traveling soccer teams from all over the region. Dante’s guidance and strong passion for serving the community will help us design a sport complex that will boost youth development and wellness across the state,” Gilbert said.

Washington said the Crew was contacted by local officials about the planned new complex. He looked at the planned field layouts and artists’ rendering and got excited about the possibilities, especially the location right off the interstate halfway between Columbus Cleveland.

“Both of my daughters have played up in the Mansfield area. I know what it’s like to make the trip. My daughters play locally here in Columbus, but we also travel Dayton and Cincinnati.

“Having a complex like the one the YMCA is building adds great potential for tournaments, leagues and games,” Washington said.

“The YMCA is creating a unique facility that will provide quality programs and services that promote healthy lifestyles and community engagement,” Washington said.

“I look forward to working with the Y staff and partners to create a sports complex that will inspire and empower kids of all ages and abilities to achieve their full potential. I have tremendous enthusiasm for what the YMCA is doing is in Richland County and throughout Ohio, and I’m committed to sharing my experiences to help it become one of the state’s top sporting facilities,” he said.

Gilbert said Washington’s soccer experience will also help YMCA staff create sports programming, training and tournaments.

Project leaders say dozens of local donors have already contributed nearly $8 million for the $22 million complex. Additional funds are needed before potential donors from out of the area make financial commitments.

The project is expected to bring millions of dollars into north central Ohio and add at least 100 new jobs.

The complex will be built on 35 acres of land donated by former Mansfield industrialist James C. Gorman.

Financial gifts may be mailed to: YMCA Project, YMCA of NCO, 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, 44907 or made online at www.ymcanco.org. More information about the YMCA’s project is also available on this site.

About the YMCA of North Central Ohio

The YMCA of North Central Ohio is building a community where all people, especially youth, are encouraged to develop their fullest potential in mind, body, and spirit. Every day the staff works side-by-side with its neighbors to make sure everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, can learn, grow, and thrive.

The Y was established in Mansfield in 1867 and at that time, was an organization for men. In 1956, the previous facility on Park Avenue West near downtown Mansfield opened its doors to both women and men, with a focus on families. The current larger facility off Lexington Avenue, built in 1999, offers many services that meet the ever-changing needs of the growing communities it serves.

Over the years, programs have been developed to help with childcare, teens, older adults, and those with disabilities to embody the mission of the YMCA of North Central Ohio. In 2017, the Y celebrated its 150th anniversary with a successful $1.5 million campaign to renovate the parking lot and gymnasium, as well as create the popular community splash pad.

The YMCA will continue to grow to meet the critical needs of Richland County residents with the sole purpose of building strong kids, strong families, and strong communities through caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.