The Plains Athens finally found a way to top Chillicothe 43-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Chillicothe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-10 advantage over The Plains Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

The Plains Athens moved to a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers rallied with a 12-8 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last time The Plains Athens and Chillicothe played in a 40-39 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Chillicothe faced off against Greenfield McClain and The Plains Athens took on Bidwell River Valley on Jan. 18 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

