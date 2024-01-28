Russia earned a convincing 61-32 win over Versailles in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 27.

Russia opened with an 18-7 advantage over Versailles through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-13 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Russia roared to a 52-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 11-9 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Russia faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Russia faced off against Houston and Versailles took on Covington on Jan. 20 at Versailles High School.

