Morral Ridgedale dominated Groveport Madison Christian 69-43 on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Morral Ridgedale jumped in front of Groveport Madison Christian 23-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 45-19 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Groveport Madison Christian showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 56-35.

The Rockets held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Groveport Madison Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Jan. 16 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

