Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 50-48 win over Urbana in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Urbana started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Hillclimbers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 29-23 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Urbana locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 20 at Upper Arlington High School.

