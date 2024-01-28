Cincinnati Seven Hills dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-9 win over Hamilton New Miami on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Seven Hills and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Cincinnati Seven Hills faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Seven Hills took on Hamilton New Miami on Jan. 18 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.