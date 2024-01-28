Kalida knocked off Miller City 51-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Miller City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Kalida as the first quarter ended.

Miller City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-22 advantage over Kalida at the half.

Kalida broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 34-32 lead over Miller City.

Kalida got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-6 edge.

Last season, Kalida and Miller City squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Kalida faced off against Holgate and Miller City took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 20 at Miller City High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.