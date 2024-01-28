Brookville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Dayton Oakwood 47-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Dayton Oakwood started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Brookville at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 21-18 lead over the Lumberjacks at the intermission.

Brookville darted to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Brookville squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Brookville faced off against New Paris National Trail and Dayton Oakwood took on Dayton Chaminade Julienne on Jan. 22 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

