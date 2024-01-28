Lore City Buckeye Trail grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Matamoras Frontier and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Jan. 17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

