Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-26 win against Willoughby Andrews Osborne in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown moved in front of Willoughby Andrews Osborne 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Blazers’ offense roared in front for a 34-7 lead over the Phoenix at halftime.

Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown roared to a 48-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix managed a 13-9 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown faced off against Mogadore Field and Willoughby Andrews Osborne took on Chardon NDCL on Jan. 22 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

