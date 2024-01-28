Troy posted a narrow 36-35 win over Xenia on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Troy at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans and the Buccaneers were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Troy jumped to a 31-29 bulge over Xenia as the fourth quarter began.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Buccaneers’ 6-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Xenia and Troy played in a 44-37 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Troy faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Xenia took on Sidney on Jan. 17 at Sidney High School.

