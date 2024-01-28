Steubenville Catholic Central topped Matamoras Frontier 33-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central a 7-6 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Crusaders fought to a 16-12 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Steubenville Catholic Central and Matamoras Frontier locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

The Crusaders held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Bridgeport and Steubenville Catholic Central took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Jan. 20 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

