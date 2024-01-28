Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley posted a narrow 46-43 win over Canton South in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Canton South and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Strasburg and Canton South took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley on Jan. 20 at Canton South High School.

