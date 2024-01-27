Painesville Harvey posted a narrow 59-51 win over Geneva during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Painesville Harvey opened with a 15-12 advantage over Geneva through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders fought to a 30-26 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Painesville Harvey darted to a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneva and Painesville Harvey squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Painesville Harvey faced off against Madison and Geneva took on Jefferson on Jan. 16 at Jefferson Area High School.

