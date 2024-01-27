Perry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 63-42 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Perry opened with a 21-13 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ shooting darted in front for a 36-23 lead over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Perry thundered to a 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Perry and Madison faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Perry faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Madison took on Painesville Harvey on Jan. 16 at Madison High School.

