Windham grabbed a 57-46 victory at the expense of Warren Lordstown for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Windham High on Jan. 26.

Windham darted in front of Warren Lordstown 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers registered a 25-21 advantage at halftime over the Red Devils.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Warren Lordstown made it 33-31.

The Bombers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-15 edge.

Last time Windham and Warren Lordstown played in a 68-23 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Windham faced off against Kinsman Badger and Warren Lordstown took on Kinsman Badger on Jan. 12 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.