Toledo Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-33 win over Ottawa Hills on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 20-8 lead over Ottawa Hills.

The Eagles registered a 40-13 advantage at intermission over the Green Bears.

Toledo Christian charged to a 56-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Toledo Christian faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Toledo Christian faced off against Dalton and Ottawa Hills took on Toledo Maumee Valley on Jan. 19 at Ottawa Hills High School.

