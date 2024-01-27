Columbus Walnut Ridge dominated Columbus Briggs 72-38 at Columbus Briggs High on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Columbus Briggs faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Lewis Center Orange on Jan. 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

