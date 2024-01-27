Lakewood St. Edward posted a narrow 62-55 win over Louisville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Louisville started on steady ground by forging an 18-10 lead over Lakewood St. Edward at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 25-24 lead over the Leopards at the intermission.

Lakewood St. Edward darted to a 48-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards outpointed the Eagles 16-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lakewood St Edward faced off against Toledo St John’s Jesuit and Louisville took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 20 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

