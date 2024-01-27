Convoy Crestview grabbed a 52-37 victory at the expense of Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Convoy Crestview darted in front of Delphos Jefferson 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 24-17 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Convoy Crestview thundered to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Delphos Jefferson faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Convoy Crestview faced off against Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson took on Paulding on Jan. 20 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

