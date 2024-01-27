Milford Center Fairbanks handed Springfield Northeastern a tough 42-28 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northeastern squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Cedarville and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

