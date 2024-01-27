Waverly’s advantage forced West Portsmouth West to dig down, but it did to earn a 46-28 win Friday in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 26.

Waverly started on steady ground by forging a 13-2 lead over West Portsmouth West at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators’ shooting jumped in front for a 19-17 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

West Portsmouth West moved to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Last time West Portsmouth West and Waverly played in a 50-31 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Waverly faced off against Minford and West Portsmouth West took on Minford on Jan. 12 at West Portsmouth West High School.

