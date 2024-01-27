Mentor Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-41 win against Elyria First Baptist Christian on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mentor Christian darted in front of Elyria First Baptist Christian 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders opened a mammoth 32-13 gap over the Sabres at halftime.

Mentor Christian roared to a 51-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 16-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

