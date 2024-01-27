Elyria First Baptist Christian handed Mentor Christian a tough 38-21 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 26.

Elyria First Baptist Christian jumped in front of Mentor Christian 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabres’ offense jumped in front for a 19-12 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Elyria First Baptist Christian darted to a 27-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabres got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-4 edge.

