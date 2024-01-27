Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 59-56 win over Hiland on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Hiland, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Ottawa-Glandorf through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks had a 31-29 edge on the Titans at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hiland enjoyed a 48-38 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Titans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-56 scoring margin.

Recently on Jan. 20, Hiland squared off with Wayne Trace in a basketball game.

