MANSFIELD – The Richland County Virtual Spelling Bee started strong despite a few schools having delayed starts to their school day.

The Bee took place on Thursday, Jan. 25 where 40 students from nine districts competed to be crowned champion of the bee. After nine rounds, only three spellers remained.

Tyrin Kirst, a 4th grader representing Ontario Local Schools, Lyla Belcher, an 8th grader from Crestview Local Schools and Olivia Strassell, a 7th grader from Lucas Local Schools battled for an additional seven rounds until Olivia became champion by correctly spelling “imprudent.”

Champion: Olivia Strassell

Runner-Up: Lyla Belcher

The Mid-Ohio ESC spelling bee season includes the Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee, The Richland County Virtual Spelling Bee and the Tri-County Spelling Bee.

Top performers from the Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee and Richland County Spelling Bee will advance to the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Spectators are invited to attend.

Leah Barger, the spelling bee coordinator for Mid-Ohio ESC, said she appreciates all of the spelling bee’s participating districts and their continued support of Mid-Ohio’s student events.

“Congratulations to all the spelling bee participants,” Barger said. “We hope the experience of a spelling bee encourages a love for learning and the pursuit of lifelong knowledge.”