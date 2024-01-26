Covington topped West Milton Milton-Union 45-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Covington faced off against Tipp City Bethel and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 20 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.