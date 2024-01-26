Berlin Center Western Reserve left no doubt on Thursday, controlling McDonald from start to finish for a 50-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 25.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 11-9 advantage over McDonald through the first quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve registered a 20-17 advantage at intermission over McDonald.

Berlin Center Western Reserve jumped to a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve held on with a 15-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, McDonald faced off against Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Mantua Crestwood on Jan. 20 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

