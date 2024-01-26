OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 26, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Bellevue routs Columbian

Bellevue earned a convincing 57-32 win over Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Bellevue and Columbian faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Bellevue High School.

Recently on Jan. 16, Bellevue squared off with Gibsonburg in a basketball game.

Centerburg holds off Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg topped Cardington-Lincoln 41-32 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg took on Cardington-Lincoln on Jan. 20 at Centerburg High School.

East Knox claims tight victory against Mt. Gilead

East Knox topped Mt. Gilead 55-49 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last time Mt Gilead and East Knox played in a 50-25 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Mt Gilead faced off against Centerburg.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.