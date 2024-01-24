Cedarville finally found a way to top London Madison-Plains 35-30 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedarville and London Madison-Plains faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at London Madison-Plains High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cedarville faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and London Madison-Plains took on South Charleston Southeastern on Jan. 17 at South Charleston Southeastern Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.