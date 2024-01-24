Dayton Chaminade Julienne took full advantage of overtime to defeat Dayton Dunbar 63-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Dayton Chaminade Julienne a 14-10 lead over Dayton Dunbar.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 27-19 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Dayton Dunbar battled back to make it 41-40 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles and the Wolverines locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne held on with a 9-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Dayton Dunbar faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Chaminade Julienne took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Jan. 18 at Dayton Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.