Woodsfield Monroe Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 79-29 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 24-14 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ offense roared in front for a 52-22 lead over the Zeps at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central thundered to a 71-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Barnesville on Jan. 12 at Barnesville High School.

