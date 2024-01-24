Springfield Shawnee posted a narrow 43-40 win over Springfield Kenton Ridge on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Springfield Kenton Ridge, as it began with a 11-10 edge over Springfield Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Cougars would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 26-17 lead on the Braves.

Springfield Kenton Ridge jumped a small margin over Springfield Shawnee as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Braves pulled off a stirring 11-6 final quarter to trip the Cougars.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Springfield Shawnee faced off against London and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Jan. 12 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

