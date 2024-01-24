It was a tough night for Richmond Edison which was overmatched by Cadiz Harrison Central in this 72-39 verdict.

Cadiz Harrison Central darted in front of Richmond Edison 11-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies fought to a 31-10 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central stormed to a 58-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Richmond Edison took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Jan. 16 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

