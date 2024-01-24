Cincinnati Hughes knocked off New Richmond 61-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Cincinnati Hughes jumped in front of New Richmond 18-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red opened a close 34-22 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Cincinnati Hughes pulled to a 50-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Big Red 15-11 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Richmond faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Aiken on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.