Spencerville left no doubt in recording a 63-18 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lima Central Catholic faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Spencerville took on New Knoxville on Jan. 16 at New Knoxville High School.

