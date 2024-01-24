Lore City Buckeye Trail posted a narrow 62-60 win over Martins Ferry at Lore City Buckeye Trail High on Jan. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Martins Ferry squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

