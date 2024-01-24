Arlington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 78-24 win over Ada in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Arlington and Ada squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ada faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Arlington took on Anna on Jan. 14 at Anna High School.

