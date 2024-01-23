BUCYRUS — North Central State College (NCSC) and the Crawford Success Center (CSC) have announced the 6th annual Scholarships for Success event will be on Thursday, March 7 at the Crawford Success Center, located at 130 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus.

The pre-reception and auction preview will begin at 5 p.m. with the program and auction beginning at 6 p.m. The exciting evening will feature the announcement of the 2024 Leadership Award honoree.

Second Lady of the State Tina Husted will serve as the evening’s emcee.

The Crawford County-centric Scholarships for Success showcases the work of area businesses and artists, with a formal live and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Crawford County students through funds generated to provide scholarships.

Chris Copper, Vice President for the NCSC Foundation and Development said the evening will shine a spotlight on the support of generous area donors changing our students’ lives with education.

“It will have an extraordinary impact on our students for decades to come,” Copper said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the community, celebrate achievements, and contribute to the growth and success of the Crawford County area.

Scholarships for Success is sponsored by OhioHealth, North Central Ohio Media Group, Ohio Mutual, Castle Auctions, Avita Health Systems, Park National Bank, ARK Realty, FC Bank, Wise Funeral Home, Lind Media, Mizick and Miller, and Watts Insurance.

For those eager to participate in this transformative event, tickets are available by contacting Randy Blankenship at 419-755-4767 or rblankenship@ncstatecollege.edu.

Join this group in supporting education, local talent, and community prosperity at the Scholarships for Success event. Your presence makes a difference.