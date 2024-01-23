MANSFIELD — The construction of a new Richland County Clerk of Courts office in a space once occupied by the county jail remains on track for completion in early June.

“(The contractor) has not requested an extension on time, nor are we necessarily anticipating that,” county administrator Andrew Keller said Tuesday.

“They are experiencing some delays, relative to the supply chain. But at this time we’re still on schedule to meet the completion date (in early June),” Keller said.

(Recent photos showing construction progress being made on “L2” at the Richland County Courthouse.)

County commissioners on Tuesday approved a second change order for Studer-Obringer Inc. of New Washington, which is serving as the general contractor on the project.

The approved change raised the cost of the project to $1.62 million, up about 4 percent from the original cost of $1.56 million.

The work will be done using a share of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The company submitted the lowest of three bids for the project when the offerings were unsealed on Oct. 5.

The Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield had estimated the project at $2.25 million. All three bids opened by commissioners were below that estimate.

Work to remove the old jail cells and prepare the space for the project began more than two years ago.

(Photos from April 2022 showing former county jail cells removed.)

Commissioners have said the project meets two needs.

It provides more space for the Clerk of Courts office. It will also allow for the creation of a fourth courtroom, a request made by Common Pleas Court Judges Brent Robinson and Phil Naumoff.

The new courtroom in the former clerks’ office space would be used by both judges and their three magistrates and would also provide extra space for the county prosecutor to conduct grand jury sessions.

Keller said the “lion’s share” of the $18,238 change order approved Tuesday was for additional upgrades to the men’s restroom on “L2.”

Earlier this month, commissioners approved seeking professional design services for a remodeling of the ground floor (including the Land Bank offices), commons areas throughout the building and nine of the 10 restrooms in the building.

“If you recall, we’re working on upgrading nine other cookie-cutter restrooms throughout the building, scheduled for later this year or early next,” Keller said.

“Because this restroom is a part of the L2 project, we would like to make sure that it aligns in terms of its design and elements are similar to the other nine restrooms. So this will take care of that,” he said.