Lewis Center Olentangy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 84-58 win over Creston Norwayne in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Lewis Center Olentangy moved in front of Creston Norwayne 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves fought to a 36-22 halftime margin at the Bobcats’ expense.

Lewis Center Olentangy stormed to a 59-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 25-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Cleveland Hayes.

