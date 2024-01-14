Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Chagrin Falls 71-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 14.

Chagrin Falls started on steady ground by forging a 19-16 lead over Bristolville Bristol at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 42-39 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Chagrin Falls took the lead 52-50 to start the final quarter.

It took a 21-15 rally, but the Panthers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon and Bristolville Bristol took on Warren Lordstown on Jan. 9 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

