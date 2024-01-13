Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Mineral Ridge 49-43 in a tough tilt at Berlin Center Western Reserve High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against McDonald and Mineral Ridge took on Lowellville on Jan. 5 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.