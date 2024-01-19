SHELBY – Sophomores from the following partner schools – Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford are scheduled to visit Pioneer Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 25.

An Open House is scheduled for Jan. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a second-look Open House on Feb. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

During the sophomore visits, students will have the opportunity to explore three labs from over 35 career-tech programs. This enables them to observe the diverse options available for their junior and senior years of high school.

Pioneer’s lab programs empower students to earn industry certifications and college credits while providing hands-on education. Additionally, Pioneer offers numerous College Credit Plus classes, allowing students to graduate with additional college credits.

Students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center actively participate in clubs, activities, and sports at their home schools, as well as engage in activities and clubs at Pioneer.

These include Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Student Council, National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), Business Professionals of America (BPA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), SkillsUSA, and more.

With over 50 years of experience, Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been a leader in delivering high-quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors.

Pioneer is dedicated to providing high-quality career-technical education, empowering students to succeed in their future careers.

For more information about the Sophomore Visits and Open Houses, visit the website at www.go2pioneer.com or contact Pioneer at 419-347-7744.