MANSFIELD: Michael James Gromlovits, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on January 2, 2024. He was 68.

He was born on August 23, 1955 to parents Richard and Patricia (Boyle) Gromlovits in North Tonawanda, New York. After high school Michael proudly served in the United States Army.

In his younger years Michael owned and operated a pizza shop in Centerburg, Ohio called Gromos Pizza. He then went on to earn his credentials to become an over the road truck driver, which he did for the remainder of his life. Michael thoroughly enjoyed his time driving as it allowed him the luxury of combining his work with his love of travelling. His awe and admiration for this beautiful country never seemed to fade throughout the years.

In his spare time, he took pleasure in his lifelong hobby of woodworking, bird watching, and spending as much time as possible outdoors- preferably on his tractor mowing his yard. Michael also enjoyed hunting for rare and very old antiques, loving the thrill finding a piece of history brought him. Much to everyone’s delight, Michael was brilliant in the kitchen. No one could pass up his signature dishes like his smoked meats, cheesecakes, and his spaghetti made with homemade sauce from his garden tomatoes. But above all, Michael cherished his family and friends. With his strong sense of humor and his giant heart he loved to entertain everyone around him. Michael always looked forward to his combined birthday and Labor Day celebratory (giant) bonfire because he got to spend that time with the ones he loved most. Michael will be remembered for many reasons, but his giant heart, strong faith, patriotic, and selfless nature will forever be missed by everyone who loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife Clara Washington-Gromlovits, daughters Amanda (Matthew) Douglas of Centerburg, Ohio, Colleen (Ryan) Vesser of New Orleans, Louisiana, step-daughters Kim (Joe) Haring of Huntsville, Alabama, and Lisa (Chad) Washington of Mansfield, Ohio, grandchildren Callie, Myles, Madeleine, Dakota, and River, siblings Wendy Flanagan of Connecticut, Richard (Valerie) Gromlovits of North Carolina, Terrence (Marilyn) Gromlovits of South Carolina, Timothy (April) Gromlovits of Kansas, Mary Kate Coon of North Carolina, Amy (Michael) Euery of North Carolina, Molly Gromlovits of South Carolina, and Susan (Randy) Morris of Alaska, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his step-son John Washington.

The Gromlovits family will receive friends on June 15, 2024 from 2-4 pm in the Crossroads Church Ontario Campus, where a memorial service honoring Michael’s life will begin immediately after.

