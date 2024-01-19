OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 19, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Baltimore Liberty Union survives for narrow win over Columbus Hamilton Township

Baltimore Liberty Union posted a narrow 43-39 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 19.

Baltimore Liberty Union opened with a 13-9 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 24-19 halftime margin at the Rangers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Columbus Hamilton Township made it 30-28.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 11 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Bexley claims victory against Gahanna Columbus

Bexley pushed past Gahanna Columbus for a 54-40 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Jan. 19.

Last season, Bexley and Gahanna Columbus squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Gahanna Columbus faced off against Worthington Christian and Bexley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 13 at Bexley High School.

Cardington-Lincoln slips past Galion Northmor

Cardington-Lincoln topped Galion Northmor 44-37 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Fredericktown and Galion Northmor took on Mt Gilead on Jan. 12 at Mt Gilead Mount Gilead High School.

Cincinnati Princeton slips past Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Princeton finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 59-57 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Liberty Township Lakota East squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Hamilton.

Columbus Bishop Ready thwarts Columbus Grandview Heights’ quest

Columbus Bishop Ready handed Columbus Grandview Heights a tough 45-27 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Grandview Heights played in a 48-45 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Girls on Jan. 13 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Delaware Berlin carves slim margin over Worthington

Delaware Berlin posted a narrow 51-48 win over Worthington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Delaware Berlin and Worthington faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Worthington faced off against Marysville and Delaware Berlin took on Marysville on Jan. 9 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Dublin Coffman outlasts Hilliard Bradley

Dublin Coffman eventually beat Hilliard Bradley 55-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Dublin Coffman faced off against Pickerington Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Dublin Jerome on Jan. 15 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Fredericktown earns narrow win over Danville

Fredericktown posted a narrow 46-43 win over Danville for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Fredericktown faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Centerburg on Jan. 12 at Centerburg High School.

Groveport Madison defeats Grove City Central Crossing

Groveport Madison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Grove City Central Crossing 64-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Marysville.

Kinsman Badger records thin win against Windham

Kinsman Badger topped Windham 42-40 in a tough tilt on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Windham and Kinsman Badger played in a 61-27 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Windham faced off against Ashtabula St John and Kinsman Badger took on Rootstown on Jan. 13 at Rootstown High School.

Lancaster crushes Newark

Lancaster unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newark 62-33 Friday at Lancaster High on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lancaster faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark took on Pickerington North on Jan. 12 at Newark High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy claims tight victory against Marysville

Lewis Center Olentangy topped Marysville 49-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Marysville faced off against North York Crestwood Prep and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 15 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Westerville Central comes up short in matchup with New Albany

New Albany handed Westerville Central a tough 43-32 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Last season, New Albany and Westerville Central squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, New Albany faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Westerville Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Jan. 5 at Westerville Central High School.

Pickerington North edges past Gahanna Lincoln in tough test

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Gahanna Lincoln 45-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pickerington North faced off against Dayton Marshall and Gahanna Lincoln took on Reynoldsburg on Jan. 11 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Plain City Shekinah escapes Etna Liberty Christian in thin win

Plain City Shekinah finally found a way to top Etna Liberty Christian 34-27 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy on Jan. 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Shekinah and Etna Liberty Christian faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Westerville Northside Christian and Plain City Shekinah took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Jan. 13 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

Toledo Notre Dame sprints past Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Notre Dame collected a solid win over Toledo St. Ursula in a 41-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Toledo Notre Dame and Toledo St Ursula faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Wadsworth and Toledo St Ursula took on Lima on Jan. 4 at Lima High School.

Upper Arlington takes down Hilliard Davidson

Upper Arlington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-20 win over Hilliard Davidson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Grove City and Upper Arlington took on Avon on Jan. 15 at Avon High School.

Vandalia Butler escapes Fairborn in thin win

Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 35-27 win over Fairborn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Fairborn squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Vandalia Butler faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Springfield on Jan. 8 at Fairborn High School.

Westerville Genoa Christian tops Delaware Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian collected a solid win over Delaware Christian in a 42-29 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Westerville Genoa Christian faced off against Plain City Shekinah.

Westerville North rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Franklin Heights

It was a tough night for Columbus Franklin Heights which was overmatched by Westerville North in this 57-31 verdict.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Westerville North took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on Jan. 15 at Westerville North High School.

Westerville South bests Dublin Scioto

Westerville South dismissed Dublin Scioto by a 66-21 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 59-22 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Westerville South faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Dublin Scioto took on Westerville North on Jan. 12 at Westerville North High School.

Worthington Christian earns solid win over Columbus girls

Worthington Christian notched a win against Columbus girls 38-26 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 19.

Last season, Worthington Christian and Columbus Girls faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus School for Girls.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Columbus Girls faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Worthington Christian took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Jan. 13 at Worthington Christian High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.