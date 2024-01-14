Wadsworth finally found a way to top Toledo Notre Dame 30-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Wadsworth opened with a 7-6 advantage over Toledo Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Eagles darted a small margin over the Grizzlies as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Wadsworth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-19 lead over Toledo Notre Dame.

The Grizzlies held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour.

