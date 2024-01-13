COLUMBUS — Listed below are Ohio’s girls high school basketball results from Saturday’s action.

Akron Hoban escapes Ashville Teays Valley in thin win

Akron Hoban posted a narrow 45-38 win over Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 7-6 lead over Ashville Teays Valley.

The Knights and the Vikings dueled to a draw at 17-17 with the third quarter looming.

Akron Hoban enjoyed a tight margin over Ashville Teays Valley with a 32-25 lead heading to the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 5, Ashville Teays Valley squared off with Amanda-Clearcreek in a basketball game.

Anna thwarts Jackson Center’s quest

Anna pushed past Jackson Center for a 34-24 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Anna and Jackson Center faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Jackson Center faced off against Russia and Anna took on Botkins on Jan. 4 at Anna High School.

Apple Creek Waynedale earns narrow win over Waterford

Apple Creek Waynedale posted a narrow 41-32 win over Waterford in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Apple Creek Waynedale a 9-8 lead over Waterford.

The Golden Bears’ shooting darted in front for a 22-14 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Apple Creek Waynedale jumped to a 32-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 10-9 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Waterford faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.

Apple Creek Waynedale outlasts Fort Loramie

Apple Creek Waynedale grabbed a 54-42 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie at Apple Creek Waynedale High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fort Loramie faced off against St Henry.

Arcadia scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss North Baltimore

Arcadia took control early and methodically pulled away to beat North Baltimore 49-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, North Baltimore faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Arcadia took on Ada on Jan. 6 at Arcadia High School.

Ashland pockets slim win over Mt. Vernon

Ashland posted a narrow 46-38 win over Mt. Vernon at Ashland High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ashland a 13-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Yellow Jackets made it 24-15.

Mt. Vernon drew within 34-26 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashland faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on New Philadelphia on Jan. 6 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood overpowers Painesville Harvey in thorough fashion

Ashtabula Edgewood raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-20 win over Painesville Harvey for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Madison and Painesville Harvey took on Jefferson on Jan. 5 at Jefferson Area High School.

Aurora escapes Chagrin Falls in thin win

Aurora topped Chagrin Falls 52-43 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Aurora faced off against Richfield Revere and Chagrin Falls took on Sherwood Fairview on Jan. 3 at Chagrin Falls High School.

London comes up short in matchup with Bellefontaine

Bellefontaine pushed past London for a 42-31 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, London and Bellefontaine faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at London High School.

Recently on Jan. 8, Bellefontaine squared off with Springfield Greenon in a basketball game.

Bellefontaine Logan races in front to defeat Springfield Northwestern

Bellefontaine Logan broke to an early lead and topped Springfield Northwestern 56-33 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 6, Springfield Northwestern squared off with Richwood North Union in a basketball game.

Bellville Clear Fork narrowly defeats Ontario

Bellville Clear Fork grabbed a 56-41 victory at the expense of Ontario in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Bellville Clear Fork and Ontario played in a 49-37 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Ontario took on Marengo Highland on Jan. 5 at Marengo Highland High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve finds OT victory against Mogadore

Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Mogadore in a 39-38 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mogadore High on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 8, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game.

Bexley outlasts Columbus Bishop Ready

Bexley knocked off Columbus Bishop Ready 36-25 at Bexley High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Bexley faced off against Columbus Girls and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Whitehall-Yearling on Jan. 9 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Bidwell River Valley barely beats Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Bidwell River Valley topped Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54-51 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bidwell River Valley High on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Racine Southern and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Canal Fulton Northwest on Jan. 8 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

Blanchester escapes New Richmond in thin win

Blanchester posted a narrow 49-40 win over New Richmond for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, New Richmond faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Blanchester took on Middletown Madison on Jan. 8 at Middletown Madison High School.

Bradford barely beats New Paris National Trail

Bradford finally found a way to top New Paris National Trail 30-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and Bradford squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Bradford High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, New Paris National Trail squared off with Camden Preble Shawnee in a basketball game.

Burton Berkshire pockets slim win over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Burton Berkshire topped Andover Pymatuning Valley 37-35 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Burton Berkshire faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Warren Lordstown on Jan. 8 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Byesville Meadowbrook pockets slim win over Zanesville Maysville

Byesville Meadowbrook topped Zanesville Maysville 38-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Jan. 8 at Coshocton High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep pushes over Dresden Tri-Valley

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep grabbed a 56-43 victory at the expense of Dresden Tri-Valley on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Grove City Christian on Jan. 6 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Canfield posts win at Doylestown Chippewa’s expense

Canfield eventually beat Doylestown Chippewa 43-31 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Canfield a 14-10 lead over Doylestown Chippewa.

The Chipps tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-19 at the intermission.

Canfield moved to a 33-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Boardman.

Carey overwhelms Sycamore Mohawk

Carey rolled past Sycamore Mohawk for a comfortable 62-37 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last time Carey and Sycamore Mohawk played in a 47-39 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Carey faced off against Bucyrus.

Bloom-Carroll barely beats Lancaster Fairfield Union

Bloom-Carroll finally found a way to top Lancaster Fairfield Union 45-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Chillicothe and Bloom-Carroll took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Jan. 5 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Carrollton prevails over Uhrichsville Claymont

Carrollton dismissed Uhrichsville Claymont by a 74-33 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Carrollton and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Berlin Hiland and Carrollton took on East Liverpool on Jan. 6 at Carrollton High School.

Casstown Miami East prevails over Dayton Northridge

Casstown Miami East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-27 win over Dayton Northridge in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Casstown Miami East faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Dayton Northridge took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 6 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston narrowly defeats Willoughby South

Chagrin Falls Kenston grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Willoughby South in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Willoughby South played in a 56-16 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Willoughby South faced off against Geneva and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley on Jan. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Chillicothe Huntington tacks win on Latham Western

Chillicothe Huntington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Latham Western 62-6 Saturday on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Latham Western took on Oak Hill on Jan. 8 at Latham Western High School.

Chillicothe Unioto earns solid win over Westerville South

Chillicothe Unioto notched a win against Westerville South 71-54 at Chillicothe Unioto High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 6, Chillicothe Unioto squared off with Chillicothe Southeastern in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Colerain exhales after close call with Hamilton

Cincinnati Colerain topped Hamilton 41-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Princeton on Jan. 6 at Hamilton High School.

Cincinnati Indian Hill carves slim margin over Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Indian Hill topped Cincinnati Deer Park 47-39 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Deer Park squared off with Cincinnati Madeira in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Madeira thwarts Reading’s quest

Cincinnati Madeira grabbed a 47-37 victory at the expense of Reading in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Reading squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Reading High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Madeira squared off with Cincinnati Deer Park in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Seven Hills crushes Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian which was overmatched by Cincinnati Seven Hills in this 60-23 verdict.

Last time Cincinnati Seven Hills and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 51-24 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Seven Hills took on Fairfield Cincinnati Christian on Jan. 6 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

Circleville dominates Amanda-Clearcreek in convincing showing

Circleville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Amanda-Clearcreek 45-25 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Circleville and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Circleville faced off against West Jefferson and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 5 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Cleves Taylor exhales after close call with Cincinnati Wyoming

Cleves Taylor finally found a way to top Cincinnati Wyoming 58-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Wyoming played in a 34-29 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown.

Columbus Africentric crushes Clarksville Christian

Columbus Africentric scored early and often to roll over Clarksville Christian 60-34 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Recently on Dec. 30, Columbus Africentric squared off with Detroit Edison in a basketball game.

Columbus Grandview Heights records thin win against Columbus girls

Columbus Grandview Heights finally found a way to top Columbus girls 35-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 9, Columbus Girls squared off with Bexley in a basketball game.

Dayton Carroll slips past Beavercreek

Dayton Carroll finally found a way to top Beavercreek 53-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Dayton Carroll faced off against Kettering Alter and Beavercreek took on Springboro on Jan. 3 at Springboro High School.

Dayton Oakwood darts by Eaton

Dayton Oakwood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Eaton 60-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Eaton faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Dayton Oakwood took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 4 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

De Graff Riverside tops Tipp City Bethel

De Graff Riverside unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tipp City Bethel 52-24 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last time Tipp City Bethel and De Graff Riverside played in a 59-20 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside took on Covington on Jan. 6 at Covington High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley pushes over Worthington Christian

Delaware Buckeye Valley handed Worthington Christian a tough 32-21 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Worthington Christian faced off against Gahanna Columbus and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Bexley on Jan. 5 at Bexley High School.

Delta edges past Bloomdale Elmwood in tough test

Delta posted a narrow 49-48 win over Bloomdale Elmwood in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Liberty Center and Delta took on Stryker on Jan. 6 at Delta High School.

Dublin Coffman posts win at Louisville Mercy’s expense

Dublin Coffman grabbed a 49-39 victory at the expense of Louisville Mercy on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 5, Dublin Coffman squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a basketball game.

East Canton records thin win against Columbiana Heartland

East Canton topped Columbiana Heartland 31-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, East Canton faced off against Malvern.

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian dominates Lockland

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian earned a convincing 53-10 win over Lockland for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last time Fairfield Cincinnati Christian and Lockland played in a 47-35 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian faced off against Cincinnati Seven Hills and Lockland took on Cincinnati Seven Hills on Jan. 5 at Cincinnati Seven Hills School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport darts by North Ridgeville Lake Ridge

Fairport Harbor Fairport dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-22 win over North Ridgeville Lake Ridge during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 8, Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off with Windham in a basketball game.

Findlay outlasts Wapakoneta

Findlay pushed past Wapakoneta for a 59-46 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Findlay and Wapakoneta faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Findlay faced off against Fremont Ross and Wapakoneta took on Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 8 at Wapakoneta High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton survives for narrow win over Kalida

Findlay Liberty-Benton posted a narrow 53-45 win over Kalida for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Kalida High on Jan. 13.

Last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Kalida played in a 37-23 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Kalida faced off against Ottoville and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Minster on Jan. 6 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Fort Thomas Highlands overpowers Cincinnati Ursuline in thorough fashion

Fort Thomas Highlands handled Cincinnati Ursuline 62-40 in an impressive showing in Kentucky girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Ursuline and Fort Thomas Highlands faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Warren Harding in a basketball game.

Geneva squeezes past Madison

Geneva posted a narrow 54-45 win over Madison for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Geneva High on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Geneva faced off against Willoughby South and Madison took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Jan. 5 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Germantown Valley View pushes over Carlisle

Germantown Valley View notched a win against Carlisle 42-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Germantown Valley View and Carlisle played in a 43-13 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Germantown Valley View faced off against Clayton Northmont and Carlisle took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 6 at Carlisle High School.

Gibsonburg sprints past Tiffin Calvert

Gibsonburg notched a win against Tiffin Calvert 47-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Gibsonburg squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Gibsonburg faced off against Port Clinton and Tiffin Calvert took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Girard outlasts Canfield South Range

Girard handed Canfield South Range a tough 43-32 loss at Canfield South Range High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Girard and Canfield South Range played in a 44-35 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Canfield South Range faced off against Niles and Girard took on Hubbard on Jan. 8 at Girard High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley survives for narrow win over Sugarcreek Garaway

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway 36-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 7-6 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Braves opened a meager 12-11 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Sugarcreek Garaway took the lead 21-17 to start the fourth quarter.

The Braves fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Pirates.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Canton Central Catholic on Jan. 8 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Greenup County pockets slim win over Ironton

Greenup County topped Ironton 44-37 in a tough tilt at Greenup County High on Jan. 13 in Kentucky girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Greenup County and Ironton faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Greenup County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Greenup County faced off against Chesapeake and Ironton took on South Point on Jan. 8 at South Point High School.

Groveport Madison Christian dominates Cristo Rey Columbus

Groveport Madison Christian rolled past Cristo Rey Columbus for a comfortable 55-15 victory on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 4, Groveport Madison Christian squared off with Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in a basketball game.

Hannibal River bests Bellaire

Hannibal River raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-36 win over Bellaire on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bellaire and Hannibal River faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bellaire faced off against Martins Ferry and Hannibal River took on Shadyside on Jan. 8 at Hannibal River High School.

Harrison denies Cincinnati Anderson’s challenge

Harrison notched a win against Cincinnati Anderson 55-36 at Harrison High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Mercy McAuley in a basketball game.

Inez Martin County outlasts Portsmouth Notre Dame in extra sessions

Inez Martin County took extra time to beat Portsmouth Notre Dame 63-62 during this Kentucky girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 8, Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off with New Boston Glenwood in a basketball game.

Jackson routs Hillsboro

Jackson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hillsboro 55-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Jackson and Hillsboro faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Jackson faced off against Frankfort Adena and Hillsboro took on Frankfort Adena on Jan. 4 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Kansas Lakota records thin win against Elmore Woodmore

Kansas Lakota posted a narrow 41-38 win over Elmore Woodmore for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Kansas Lakota High on Jan. 13.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and Elmore Woodmore squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Kansas Lakota faced off against Fremont SJCC and Elmore Woodmore took on Gibsonburg on Jan. 5 at Gibsonburg High School.

Kent Roosevelt barely beats Mogadore Field

Kent Roosevelt finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 48-46 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mogadore Field, as it began with a 13-6 edge over Kent Roosevelt through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Falcons with a 20-19 lead over the Rough Riders heading into the second quarter.

Kent Roosevelt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Falcons managed a 17-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Kent Roosevelt and Mogadore Field played in a 45-33 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Mogadore Field faced off against Independence.

Kirtland grinds out close victory over Independence

Kirtland posted a narrow 31-28 win over Independence on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Independence showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-5 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-8 lead at halftime.

Kirtland broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-19 lead over Independence.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Independence and Kirtland played in a 33-32 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Kirtland faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Independence took on Mogadore Field on Jan. 8 at Mogadore Field High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury claims victory against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collected a solid win over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in a 35-17 verdict at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a 14-4 lead over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

The Lakers’ offense darted in front for a 17-7 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury roared to a 32-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers chalked up this decision in spite of the Chieftains’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon played in a 50-37 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Sandusky St Mary and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Tiffin Calvert on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Lancaster thwarts Pataskala Watkins Memorial’s quest

Lancaster knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 6, Lancaster squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game.

Leavittsburg LaBrae rides to cruise-control win over Bristolville Bristol

Leavittsburg LaBrae unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bristolville Bristol 65-32 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Bristolville Bristol took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Jan. 4 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy edges past Bellbrook in tough test

Lewis Center Olentangy finally found a way to top Bellbrook 65-63 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Hilliard Darby and Bellbrook took on Kings Mill Kings on Jan. 2 at Bellbrook High School.

Lima earns solid win over Sylvania Southview

Lima handed Sylvania Southview a tough 47-32 loss on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Lima faced off against Toledo St. Ursula Academy and Sylvania Southview took on Toledo Whitmer on Jan. 8 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Louisville earns narrow win over Massillon Perry

Louisville topped Massillon Perry 51-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Last season, Louisville and Massillon Perry squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Massillon Perry faced off against Massillon Jackson and Louisville took on Salem on Jan. 6 at Louisville High School.

Malvern denies Newcomerstown’s challenge

Malvern notched a win against Newcomerstown 57-41 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Malvern and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Malvern faced off against East Canton and Newcomerstown took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

Mansfield Temple Christian overpowers Dola Hardin Northern in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Dola Hardin Northern which was overmatched by Mansfield Temple Christian in this 65-34 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mansfield Temple Christian faced off against Galion Northmor and Dola Hardin Northern took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 4 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Massillon Jackson denies Norton’s challenge

Massillon Jackson pushed past Norton for a 58-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Massillon Jackson faced off against Massillon Perry.

Massillon Tuslaw tops Navarre Fairless

Massillon Tuslaw eventually beat Navarre Fairless 52-34 on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Massillon Tuslaw and Navarre Fairless played in a 45-43 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Navarre Fairless faced off against New Franklin Manchester and Massillon Tuslaw took on Orrville on Jan. 3 at Orrville High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield barely beats Chardon

Mayfield Village Mayfield topped Chardon 71-64 in a tough tilt at Mayfield Village Mayfield High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Mayfield Village Mayfield and Chardon played in a 61-46 game on Feb. 8, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against Euclid.

Mineral Ridge earns stressful win over Columbiana

Mineral Ridge posted a narrow 45-39 win over Columbiana in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Last season, Columbiana and Mineral Ridge squared off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Mineral Ridge faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Columbiana took on East Palestine on Jan. 8 at Columbiana High School.

Minford defeats Reedsville Eastern

Minford earned a convincing 65-14 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Minford faced off against South Webster and Reedsville Eastern took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Jan. 6 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Minster races in front to defeat Marion Pleasant

Minster controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-26 victory over Marion Pleasant for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Marion Pleasant High on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Marion Pleasant faced off against Shelby and Minster took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 6 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale dominates McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-42 win over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against McComb and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Arcadia on Jan. 4 at Arcadia High School.

Nelsonville-York earns solid win over Glouster Trimble

Nelsonville-York notched a win against Glouster Trimble 58-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Nelsonville-York faced off against Wellston.

New Concord Glenn scores early, pulls away from McConnelsville Morgan

New Concord Glenn left no doubt in recording a 61-45 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, New Concord Glenn and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Dec. 21, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord Glenn took on Crooksville on Jan. 6 at Crooksville High School.

New Knoxville edges past Houston in tough test

New Knoxville posted a narrow 38-32 win over Houston in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 4, New Knoxville faced off against Coldwater and Houston took on Sidney Fairlawn on Jan. 8 at Houston High School.

North Canton Hoover earns stressful win over Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown

North Canton Hoover finally found a way to top Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 36-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

North Canton Hoover opened with a 9-7 advantage over Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-16 half margin at the Blazers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Vikings and the Blazers each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 6, North Canton Hoover squared off with Mayfield Village Mayfield in a basketball game.

Old Fort slips past Fremont SJCC

Old Fort topped Fremont SJCC 51-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Old Fort faced off against New Riegel and Fremont SJCC took on Kansas Lakota on Jan. 5 at Fremont Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Orwell Grand Valley exhales after close call with Ravenna Southeast

Orwell Grand Valley posted a narrow 36-31 win over Ravenna Southeast in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Ravenna Southeast showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Orwell Grand Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates had a 16-14 edge on the Mustangs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Ravenna Southeast enjoyed a 29-24 lead over Orwell Grand Valley to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 12-2 rally, but the Mustangs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren Kennedy and Orwell Grand Valley took on Wickliffe on Jan. 5 at Wickliffe High School.

Pandora-Gilboa barely beats Fort Jennings

Pandora-Gilboa topped Fort Jennings 55-49 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Jennings, as it began with a 15-9 edge over Pandora-Gilboa through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Musketeers with a 25-21 lead over the Rockets heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pandora-Gilboa and Fort Jennings locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Rockets held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Van Buren and Fort Jennings took on Spencerville on Jan. 6 at Fort Jennings High School.

Paulding pushes over Bluffton

Paulding knocked off Bluffton 46-33 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

Paulding opened with a 11-6 advantage over Bluffton through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 21-15 lead over the Pirates at the half.

Paulding jumped to a 29-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-12 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Paulding squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Paulding faced off against Delphos St John’s and Bluffton took on Ada on Jan. 4 at Ada High School.

Peebles slips past Chillicothe Southeastern

Peebles posted a narrow 46-37 win over Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Peebles and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 54-42 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Peebles faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 6 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Perry dominates Conneaut

Perry recorded a big victory over Conneaut 55-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 5, Perry squared off with Geneva in a basketball game.

Pickerington North escapes Dayton Marshall in thin win

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Dayton Marshall 42-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Pickerington North faced off against Lewis Center Orange and Dayton Marshall took on Dayton Stivers on Jan. 4 at Dayton Stivers.

Plain City Alder slips past New Carlisle Tecumseh

Plain City Alder topped New Carlisle Tecumseh 51-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Plain City Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Plain City Alder faced off against Caledonia River Valley and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Urbana on Jan. 6 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian takes down Columbus Patriot Prep

Plain City Shekinah Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-34 win over Columbus Patriot Prep for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Patriot Prep Academy on Jan. 13.

Recently on Jan. 6, Columbus Patriot Prep squared off with Granville Christian in a basketball game.

Pleasant Hill Newton exhales after close call with Troy Christian

Pleasant Hill Newton posted a narrow 43-38 win over Troy Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Troy Christian faced off against Sidney Lehman and Pleasant Hill Newton took on Carlisle on Jan. 6 at Carlisle High School.

Reynoldsburg carves slim margin over Berlin Hiland

Reynoldsburg topped Berlin Hiland 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Reynoldsburg jumped in front of Berlin Hiland 18-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders opened a modest 31-29 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Reynoldsburg jumped to a 40-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Berlin Hiland faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Reynoldsburg took on Lancaster on Jan. 5 at Lancaster High School.

Rockford Parkway overwhelms Botkins

Rockford Parkway’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Botkins 49-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Botkins and Rockford Parkway squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Rockford Parkway faced off against Greenville and Botkins took on Elida on Jan. 6 at Botkins High School.

Rootstown dominates Kinsman Badger

Rootstown rolled past Kinsman Badger for a comfortable 72-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Rootstown High on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Rootstown faced off against Alliance and Kinsman Badger took on Ashtabula St John on Jan. 8 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Sandusky claims tight victory against Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky topped Tiffin Columbian 44-42 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sandusky and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Sandusky faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Tiffin Columbian took on Clyde on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Chesapeake comes up short in matchup with Seaman North Adams

Seaman North Adams grabbed a 39-28 victory at the expense of Chesapeake in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Seaman North Adams a 13-4 lead over Chesapeake.

The Green Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 24-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Seaman North Adams and Chesapeake each scored in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Green Devils 12-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Chesapeake squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Seaman North Adams High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Seaman North Adams faced off against Ripley RULH and Chesapeake took on Coal Grove on Jan. 8 at Chesapeake High School.

Sidney claims victory against Troy

Sidney eventually beat Troy 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Sidney and Troy squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Troy faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 6 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

St. Leon East Central escapes close call with Oxford Talawanda

St. Leon East Central posted a narrow 31-30 win over Oxford Talawanda at St. Leon East Central High on Jan. 13 in Indiana girls high school basketball action.

St. Paris Graham edges past Lewistown Indian Lake in tough test

St. Paris Graham posted a narrow 47-42 win over Lewistown Indian Lake at St. Paris Graham High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and St Paris Graham squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, St Paris Graham faced off against Harrod Allen East and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Struthers records thin win against Youngstown Chaney

Struthers finally found a way to top Youngstown Chaney 47-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Struthers faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Youngstown Chaney took on Hubbard on Jan. 4 at Hubbard High School.

The Plains Athens secures a win over Belpre

The Plains Athens grabbed a 55-44 victory at the expense of Belpre on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The Plains Athens jumped in front of Belpre 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 34-30 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

The Plains Athens moved to a 48-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Golden Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Belpre faced off against Waterford and The Plains Athens took on Lancaster on Jan. 6 at The Plains Athens High School.

Thornville Sheridan overcomes Fort Loramie

Thornville Sheridan grabbed a 54-42 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fort Loramie High on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fort Loramie faced off against St Henry and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 8 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe rides to cruise-control win over Greenville

Tipp City Tippecanoe scored early and often to roll over Greenville 57-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Greenville High on Jan. 13.

Last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville played in a 50-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Greenville faced off against Rockford Parkway and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Sidney on Jan. 6 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Trenton Edgewood tops Hamilton Ross

Trenton Edgewood grabbed a 53-38 victory at the expense of Hamilton Ross on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Trenton Edgewood and Hamilton Ross squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Miamisburg and Hamilton Ross took on Morrow Little Miami on Jan. 6 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Uniontown Lake outlasts Dover

Uniontown Lake notched a win against Dover 55-37 at Uniontown Lake High on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Uniontown Lake faced off against Canton GlenOak.

Urbana races in front to defeat Springfield Kenton Ridge

Urbana scored early and often in a 67-32 win over Springfield Kenton Ridge on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Bellefontaine and Urbana took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Jan. 6 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Vanlue escapes close call with Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Vanlue finally found a way to top Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42-37 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last time Mt Victory Ridgemont and Vanlue played in a 56-35 game on Jan. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Vanlue faced off against Marion Elgin and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Crestline on Jan. 9 at Crestline High School.

Versailles takes down Arcanum

Versailles scored early and often to roll over Arcanum 70-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Versailles and Arcanum faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcanum faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Versailles took on Jackson Center on Jan. 6 at Versailles High School.

Wadsworth barely beats Toledo Notre Dame

Wadsworth finally found a way to top Toledo Notre Dame 30-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Wadsworth opened with a 7-6 advantage over Toledo Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Eagles darted a small margin over the Grizzlies as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Wadsworth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-19 lead over Toledo Notre Dame.

The Grizzlies held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour.

Warsaw River View earns stressful win over Crooksville

Warsaw River View topped Crooksville 57-52 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Warsaw River View and Crooksville played in a 51-33 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Crooksville faced off against New Concord Glenn and Warsaw River View took on New Lexington on Jan. 6 at New Lexington High School.

West Chester Lakota West claims tight victory against Toledo Central Catholic

West Chester Lakota West topped Toledo Central Catholic 65-56 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Toledo Central Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over West Chester Lakota West as the first quarter ended.

The Firebirds kept a 32-25 intermission margin at the Fighting Irish’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Toledo Central Catholic got within 47-41.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and West Chester Lakota West took on Middletown on Jan. 6 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

West Jefferson survives for narrow win over Springfield Catholic Central

West Jefferson finally found a way to top Springfield Catholic Central 46-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 2, West Jefferson faced off against Circleville and Springfield Catholic Central took on Mechanicsburg on Jan. 8 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood barely beats Magnolia Sandy Valley

West Lafayette Ridgewood posted a narrow 62-55 win over Magnolia Sandy Valley for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Jan. 13.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 46-35 game on Jan. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Jan. 3 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

West Milton Milton-Union survives for narrow win over Sidney Lehman

West Milton Milton-Union topped Sidney Lehman 43-37 in a tough tilt on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Sidney Lehman faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Sidney Lehman took on Troy Christian on Jan. 6 at Troy Christian High School.

Willoughby Cornerstone overwhelms Sherwood Fairview

It was a tough night for Sherwood Fairview which was overmatched by Willoughby Cornerstone in this 73-46 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Lodi Cloverleaf and Sherwood Fairview took on Hicksville on Jan. 4 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Wilmington dominates Williamsburg in convincing showing

Wilmington earned a convincing 59-33 win over Williamsburg on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Wilmington and Williamsburg played in a 50-36 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wilmington faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local.

Woodsfield Monroe Central squeezes past Caldwell

Woodsfield Monroe Central finally found a way to top Caldwell 47-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ shooting jumped in front for a 22-17 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 31-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins rallied with a 17-16 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Seminoles prevailed.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell played in a 53-32 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Caldwell took on Bridgeport on Jan. 8 at Caldwell High School.

Youngstown Boardman pushes over Warren Harding

Youngstown Boardman eventually beat Warren Harding 64-46 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Warren Harding and Youngstown Boardman squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Beloit West Branch and Warren Harding took on Cleveland Heights Beaumont on Jan. 8 at Cleveland Heights Beaumont School.

Youngstown East pockets slim win over Hubbard

Youngstown East posted a narrow 41-39 win over Hubbard on Jan. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 8, Hubbard squared off with Girard in a basketball game.

Youngstown Ursuline tacks win on Hanoverton United

Youngstown Ursuline recorded a big victory over Hanoverton United 58-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Salem and Hanoverton United took on Lisbon on Jan. 8 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley overcomes Mt. Orab Western Brown

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley handed Mt. Orab Western Brown a tough 52-39 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Alliance Marlington and Mt Orab Western Brown took on New Richmond on Jan. 8 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

