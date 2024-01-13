Sugarcreek Garaway handed Caldwell a tough 58-44 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 16-11 advantage over Caldwell through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 26-26 as the third quarter started.

Sugarcreek Garaway moved ahead over Caldwell when the fourth quarter began 44-34.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Caldwell squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Jan. 7, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Martins Ferry and Caldwell took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 5 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

